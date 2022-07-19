'Don't take the risk' warning against open water swimming as heatwave hits Wakefield

Previous hot and sunny weather has seen people risking their lives by swimming in open water, despite signs warning them to stay away.

At least 12 people have died from incidents this month as temperatures have started to climb to dangerous levels across the UK.

And the highest heats are set to come today, according to experts at the Met Office - with temperatures encroaching 40C expected to hit.

Hidden dangers can lurk beneath the surface of ponds, lakes and flooded quarries, such as discarded waste which can trap people, as well as slippery rocks and sudden changes in water depth.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the number of accidental drownings in our region is on the rise.

Anything below 15ºC is defined as cold water and can seriously affect your breathing and movement, so the risk is significant all year round, even on hot days, and even for strong swimmers.

Risks

Cold water shock.

Submerged strainers, these are things that water can pass through but a person would get stuck such as tree branches, rubbish, even vehicles that may have been washed downstream. These may not be visible due to the depth or clarity of the water.

Undercurrents, even though it may appear to be still, static water on the surface, there could potentially be undercurrents that have the ability to pin individuals to the bottom of the riverbed.

Weirs are to be avoided at all costs. The biggest danger is at the bottom in the form of a ‘stopper.’ Here the recirculating current pulls you back towards the falls and pushes you under the water. In some cases, these are impossible to escape.

Contamination from unclean/unsafe water leading to illnesses or diseases.

NEVER be tempted to jump in yourself and rescue.

Fire and Rescue crews have the training and equipment to help.

WYFRS say, if you get into difficulty in the water #FloatToLive:

Take a minute - The initial effects of cold water pass in the less than a minute so don’t try and swim straight away

Relax and float - on your back to catch your breath. Try to get hold of something that will help you float

Keep calm - then call for help or swim to safety if you’re able