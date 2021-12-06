Downpours and gale-force winds to hit district as Storm Barra moves in

While the area looks like it avoid heavy snowfall predicted in other part of the country, huge downpours are expected to arrive by tomorrow afternoon.

This will be accompanied by winds in excess of 40 mph and temperatures dipping to 2c.

A weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office from 9am tomorrow until midnight.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gear up for strong winds and driving rain. (Getty Images)