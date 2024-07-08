Drag queens set to compete for a crown at The Virgin Drag Queen competition at Wakefield's New Union bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drag kings and queens are set to compete for a crown this Saturday in the Virgin Drag Queens competition at Wakefield’s New Union bar.

Now in its fifth year, the night will see nine contestants compete to win £200 as well as performing at Longboat Wakefield Pride and be crowned the winner of this year’s contest.

Last year’s winner, Mazikeen, will also be performing on the night and will hand over the crown.

The competitors will have to lip sync to songs and will be judged against four categories including crowd reaction, appearance, lip sync ability and overall performance, with the top two queens then going head-to-head in a lip sync battle.

The contest was created by Drew-Ashlyn Cunningham, who will be performing this year, opening the show along with resident drag DJ and previous contestant Ariel-51, Madam Nikoal, and previous contestants who are now apart of the regular new union collective Mrs Ophelia Later and Domino.

They will be performing as none other than the Spice Girls.

There will be special guest performances by Nefarious Deville, Victoria J, Poptart, who will be performing their latest single Party Monster, as well as the Pussycat Trolls.

Drew-Ashlyn said: “There are five new judges join the panel this year, featuring Kiki Horsefield and newest judge, Deville. and for the first time, the audience will also have a say as they can vote towards the contestants.

“The event will be explosive, camp and spicy!”