Dragon Boat Challenge back on the water at Pugney's Country Park

The 12th edition of the Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge took place on Pugneys Lake in Wakefield on Saturday.

With 22 teams entered and all raising money for their nominated charity, hundreds of competitors and spectators enjoyed wonderful weather, great fun and competition.

The final totals raised for mainly local charities will not be known for some time, but the first 11 events have raised over £360,000 so adding on this years total, the final sum will be very close to £400,000, most of which has been distributed to local charities in the Wakefield and Huddersfield area.

The event is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Wakefield Chantry and Huddersfield, with Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Club coming on board this year.

Chair of the organising committee, Bob Guard from the Chantry Rotary Club, said: “After a near three year break because of the pandemic we were really excited that we could get back to organising such a wonderful event again.

"Great enthusiasm from all of the competitors and a real belief that we are back for the long term. Everyone has told us that they are back next year and cannot wait!”

The event was won by a team from Camel Concrete who just pipped Arla Vikings on the finish line in one of the closest of finals.

The Ella Dawson Foundation team with more than 50% of the paddlers being female won the ladies final. The team from Engie won the best dressed prize as fully dressed up Pirates.

The winning numbers in the brochure lucky dip with prizes including a flight over Yorkshire in a private plane, were 179, 520 and 1019.

Contact details to claim the prizes are on the brochure.

The event is back again next year on July 8 ,so put it in your diaries!

1. Team bases Getting ready for the race. Photo Sales

2. Kirkwood team base. Photo Sales

3. Wakefield Whirlwinds getting ready to race. Photo Sales

4. The 12th edition of the Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge took place on Pugneys Lake in Wakefield on Saturday. Photo Sales