Dragon Boat Challenge back on the water at Pugney's Country Park this weekend

It will be a battle royale on the water at Pugneys Country Park this weekend as teams of rowers take part in the Dragon Boat Challenge for 2025.

Hundreds of competitors are expected to be taking part as they race across Pugneys Lake in real Chinese Dragon Boats on Saturday, July 12.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Wakefield Chantry and Normanton, the popular event will be in its 15th year and has raised nearly £500,000 for charities.

Everyone is invited along and take part or just enjoy the day. All team members must be over 12 years of age.

You will need around 20 people to take part and each will be asked to raised individual sponsorship in aid of the charities that you nominate.

All of the equipment you need including the boats will be supplied.

And there will be trophies for winners, including The Stuart Wardell Memorial Trophy, which will be awarded to the winning team to hold for one year.

All team members in the first second and third overall teams will receive a commemorative medal.

All teams are encouraged to wear matching team outfits and fancy dress, with a trophy presented to the winning fancy dress team.

The event will start at around 10am until the whole event culminates in a grand final that will be held around 4pm.

Everyone is welcome and the event is free to watch.

Parking is free and will be well signposted on Asdale Road.

For more information and to sign up, click here.