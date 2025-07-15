Dragon Boat Challenge makes a splash at Pugneys Country Park raising thousands for local charities

The sun shined brightly over Pugneys Country Park on Saturday, where the 16th annual Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge took place.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Chantry Rotary Club and Normanton Rotary Club, the Dragon Boat Challege took place last weekend, on Saturday, July 12.

Now in it’s 16th year, the first event took place in 2008 and, with the exception of the two years during the coronavirus lockdown, has taken place every year since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching, the beloved community event has raised over £600,000 for a variety of Wakefield charities.

The race is organised by the Chantry Rotary Club and Normanton Rotary Club.

This year, 18 teams took to the lake in their incredible boats, enjoying a wonderful day out at the Country Park.

Each team took part in three heats, racing against two other teams.

Overall, the fastest times decided who would take part in the two finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first final was for teams with at least a 50 per cent female crew.

The 16th annual Dragon Boat Challenge took place over the weekend.

The Dane Royd PTA team came in first place, with a team from Jet2 Holidays coming in second, and a team from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Charity, coming in third.

The main final, for the fastest six boats of the day, was won by a team called Stuart’s Big Kiss – named in honour of Stuart Wardell.

Stuart was one of the Challenge’s original team who helped to launch the event in 2008, with the trophy even named in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team captain Amanda, who is also Stuart’s daughter, fittingly accepted the Stuart Wardell Memorial Trophy on behalf of her team.

This year, 18 teams took to the lake in their their best outfits, including the Give a Duck Foundation.

Bob Guard, co-chairman of the Organising Committee for the challenge, said: “The main point of the day was to generate charity sponsorship, and although the final total is not yet known it will be significantly over £25,000.

"This will all be going to the charities nominated by the teams and carities supported by the two Rotary Clubs who organise the day”.

The numbered brochures produced for the event included a prize draw and the winning numbers were 362, 1954 and 331.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with a winning brochure should contact the organisers via the event web site www.rotarydragonboatchallenge.org

The Dragon Boat Challenge will return in 2026, with a provisional date set for Saturday, July 11 2026.