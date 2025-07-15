Dragon Boat Challenge makes a splash at Pugneys Country Park raising thousands for local charities
Organised by the Chantry Rotary Club and Normanton Rotary Club, the Dragon Boat Challege took place last weekend, on Saturday, July 12.
Now in it’s 16th year, the first event took place in 2008 and, with the exception of the two years during the coronavirus lockdown, has taken place every year since.
Since launching, the beloved community event has raised over £600,000 for a variety of Wakefield charities.
This year, 18 teams took to the lake in their incredible boats, enjoying a wonderful day out at the Country Park.
Each team took part in three heats, racing against two other teams.
Overall, the fastest times decided who would take part in the two finals.
The first final was for teams with at least a 50 per cent female crew.
The Dane Royd PTA team came in first place, with a team from Jet2 Holidays coming in second, and a team from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Charity, coming in third.
The main final, for the fastest six boats of the day, was won by a team called Stuart’s Big Kiss – named in honour of Stuart Wardell.
Stuart was one of the Challenge’s original team who helped to launch the event in 2008, with the trophy even named in his honour.
Team captain Amanda, who is also Stuart’s daughter, fittingly accepted the Stuart Wardell Memorial Trophy on behalf of her team.
Bob Guard, co-chairman of the Organising Committee for the challenge, said: “The main point of the day was to generate charity sponsorship, and although the final total is not yet known it will be significantly over £25,000.
"This will all be going to the charities nominated by the teams and carities supported by the two Rotary Clubs who organise the day”.
The numbered brochures produced for the event included a prize draw and the winning numbers were 362, 1954 and 331.
Anyone with a winning brochure should contact the organisers via the event web site www.rotarydragonboatchallenge.org
The Dragon Boat Challenge will return in 2026, with a provisional date set for Saturday, July 11 2026.
