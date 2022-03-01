Dream job for racing superfans: Do you want to be the Racing Post’s Enclosure Tester?

The winner will receive a pair of tickets in the top public enclosures for the Champion Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival, Ladies’ Day at the Aintree Grand National Festival and Gold Cup Day at Royal Ascot

One lucky punter will review the facilities on offer, food, drink, and their general experiences at Cheltenham, Aintree, and Ascot over the next few months.

This once-in-a-lifetime job offer will also come included with £100 per meeting, so that the winner can treat themselves and a guest to food and drink at each of the three race days.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Fill in your details on this page, answer the question correctly, and say why you’d be a perfect fit for the role.

The winner must be available on Tuesday, March 15, Friday, April 8 and Thursday, June 16 in order to attend and review the race meetings.

The enclosures included are:

Cheltenham - 2x Club badges

Aintree - 2x Lord Sefton Terrace badges

Ascot - 2 Queen Anne badges