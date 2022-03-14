Drive-thru breakfast to open at Castleford care home for Comic Relief
A Castleford care home will be creating it's own drive-thru on Friday to raise money for Comic Relief.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:39 am
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:40 am
Newfield Lodge, on Brookfield Avenue, is inviting the whole community to drop by on Friday morning, between 9.30am and 11am, in their cars and grab a bacon sandwich and cuppa for a small donation for Comic Relief.
There's even a vegetarian option!
Staff will be in fancy dress - and even residents will be helping out with serving food and drinks.