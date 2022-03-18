'Drive-up' cinema planned on The Ridings' roof

High School Musical and the new Scream film will be shown on the big screen of the car park off Rodney Yard in Wakefield on Good Friday.

Tickets are £23 per vehicle per film, and a Bluetooth speaker will be delivered to each vehicle prior to the films starting.

Organised by Wakefield-based company, SB12 Entertainment, there are dessert and savoury graze boxes of treats available to order, along with popcorn and other refreshments.

Up on the roof....the top floor of the multi-storey will host a cinema night.

The new Scream movie is the latest in the slasher series which will see many of the cast from the original film re-united.

The move is rated 18 and begins at 8.30pm on Friday, April 15.

However, the 2006 family film, High School Musical will be screened at 5.30pm.