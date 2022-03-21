Driver, 36, dies after Ferrybridge crash

A man has died after a crash near Ferrybridge on Friday night.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:38 am
The crash happened on Stranglands Lane on Friday.

The collision happened shortly after 6.30pm and involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police area appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1479 of 18/3.

West Yorkshire Police