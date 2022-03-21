Driver, 36, dies after Ferrybridge crash

The collision happened shortly after 6.30pm and involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police area appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1479 of 18/3.