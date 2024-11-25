An 85-year-old man has died after a crash in Wakefield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on the A637 Bar Lane at about 12.30pm on Saturday (November 23) and involved a red Seat Arona and a black BMW 116D.

The Arona was travelling along the A637 towards Midgley, when it crossed on to the opposite carriageway and collided with a BMW travelling in the opposite direction close to Bank Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Arona, an 85-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Wakefield.

The BMW driver was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or assisted with incident at the scene.

Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist this investigation.

If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0764 of 23 November.