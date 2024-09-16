Driver arrested after cyclist dies in collision between van and bicycle

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 16:54 GMT
A cyclist has died after a collision between a white Transit van and bicycle in Ledsham this morning.

Police were called at around 6.10am to the collision on Great North Road.

On arrival the cyclist, an adult man, had suffered life threatening injuries and was sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the transit van, a 29 year old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

The accident happened on Great North Road. The road remains closed at this time.The accident happened on Great North Road. The road remains closed at this time.
The accident happened on Great North Road. The road remains closed at this time.

The road remains closed and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 172 of 16 September

