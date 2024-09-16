Driver arrested after cyclist dies in collision between van and bicycle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist has died after a collision between a white Transit van and bicycle in Ledsham this morning.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 6.10am to the collision on Great North Road.

On arrival the cyclist, an adult man, had suffered life threatening injuries and was sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the transit van, a 29 year old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

The accident happened on Great North Road. The road remains closed at this time.

The road remains closed and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 172 of 16 September