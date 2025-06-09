Driver hospitalised following road traffic accident in Ossett
A busy road in Ossett was closed over the weekend following a road accident.
Emergency services, including ambulances and numerous police cars attended the scene, which involved a single car.
The road was closed later into the night due to the accident.
The driver was taken to hospital and their injuries were found to be not life-changing or life threatening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.