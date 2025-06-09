Driver hospitalised following road traffic accident in Ossett

Police were called to Park Mill Lane on Saturday night.

A busy road in Ossett was closed over the weekend following a road accident.

Police were called to Park Mill Lane, in Ossett, just past 9pm on Saturday, June 7.

Emergency services, including ambulances and numerous police cars attended the scene, which involved a single car.

The road was closed later into the night due to the accident.

The driver was taken to hospital and their injuries were found to be not life-changing or life threatening.