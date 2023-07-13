Drummer Alex all set to headline charity event for KC Children's Cancer Charity and Scotty's Little Soldiers

Alex continues to live the dream to perform live with Take That one day.

The 15-year-old from Wakefield is not only playing across the county’s HMV stores for their live and local shows, but will be back in the district this summer performing at Junction 32 Castleford Shopping Outlet before a big event - presenting a charity fundraising night at The King’s Croft Hotel in Pontefract.

Proud mum, and Alex’s number one fan, Sharon, said: “Alex is loving his mini tour of the county playing HMV Stores and has just recently performed at York, Harrogate and Sheffield.

"He’s due to appear this summer at Leeds HMV, with more dates to follow."

Visitors to the White Rose Shopping Centre and Trinity Leeds will also be able to catch Alex hitting the drums, belting out some of his favourite tunes.

“Alex is just loving performing live and loving entertaining the public,” Sharon said.

"And he’s thrilled to announce that he will be presenting his own charity fundraising night on Sunday, August 6 at The King's Croft Hotel, which he has named ‘The King's Croft Summer Night's Vibe'.

"All proceeds will be donated to two charities that Alex feels strongly about supporting due to the loss of close family members – SKC Children's Cancer Charity and Scotty's Little Soldiers.”

The charity concert night will be filled with live entertainment where Alex himself will headline the event with guest artists performing too, including Cosmic21, Brandon Fletcher, Ruby Hay, Concrete Cats and DJ Jimmy.

Tickets can be bought from the King’s Croft Hotel or through contacting @[email protected] Tickets are £5 per adult and children £1.

Sharon said: “Alex is very excited about headlining his own charity event and is hoping for a complete sell out.

"His set list will be highly inspired by his musical idols Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald together with music from The Script following his recent visit to Hyde Park in London where, as a proud member of the audience, he watched his idols perform live in a concert that was simply out of this world!

"He continues to live the dream to perform live with Take That one day!”