Planning permission has been granted for a fish shop which has been operating for three years near to Castleford town centre.

Wakefield Council approved the retrospective application for a change of use of the Eagle Fisheries building, on Wood Street.

The building was previously a bakery until 2022 when it was sold to a new owner who turned it into a fish shop.

Documents submitted to the local authority said the owner was unaware that planning permission was required for a change of use of the building.

Eagle Fisheries, Wood Street, Castleford. Image: Richard Jagger Architectural Design.

The statement said: “The applicant purchased the property and has invested a significant sum of money to improve and refurbish the premises and to open as a fish and chip shop.

“The applicant did not realise the need for planning approval and did not intentionally change the use knowing that planning approval was required.

“He wishes to correct the situation by the submission of this application.”

The document said the premises had been fully inspected by environmental health officers and given four star-rating rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The ground floor of the premises is currently used as the a fish and chip shop with living accommodation above.

The statement added: “The current use as a fish and chip shop does not cause any additional residential amenity issues or highways safety issues over and above the previous use as a hot and cold sandwich shop/bakery.

“The opening hours are similar to the previous use and the premises continue to sell takeaway food, despite being in a different planning use category.”

Three people objected to the application with concerns over the smell coming from the business and a loss of parking in the area.

The council’s environmental control officer said the plans were acceptable as the owner proposed to install an odour control system at the premises.

No concerns were raised by highways officers.