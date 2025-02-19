Earls Lodge Care Home helps raise hundreds of pounds for Wakefield Hospice

A Wakefield care home has exceeded its fundraising target to help one of its residents,103-year-old Irene Brook, raise £103 for her former workplace.

Earls Lodge Care Home took on the challenge to help Irene give back to her former workplace, the Wakefield Hospice shop, where she worked for 20 years.

They set a target of £103, but thanks to the generosity of the community and Eastmoor Rugby Club, a huge £721.11 was raised.

Staff organised the event when Irene expressed a desire to support the hospice after moving into the care home.

Residents, including Irene (bottom right) and staff presenting the cheque to Wakefield Hospice.

Deputy manager, Chloe Yates, said: "Irene worked for Wakefield Hospice for 20 years and is now an incredible 103 years old. We feel like now it’s our turn to help continue the work that Irene did and loved so much.

"We would like to thank to rugby club and the whole community for their help.”