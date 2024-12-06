(Left to right) Mohammed, Malcolm and Pauline at Earls Lodge Care Home in Wakefield. The care home is calling on the community to support its "adopt a grandparent" appeal and donate shoeboxes to spread some joy this Christmas.

A Wakefield care home, Earls Lodge, is calling on the community to bring joy to elderly people without any family this Christmas with its “adopt a grandparent” appeal.

The appeal – now in its second year – calls on members of the community to donate shoeboxes filled with gifts to bring some Christmas joy to Earls Lodge residents and members of the community with no family.

The care home is also asking people to notify them of anyone in the community who may benefit from a shoebox by ringing Earls Lodge on 01924 372005 and asking for Karen or Chloe, who will be able to arrange delivery.

Useful items to fill shoeboxes with include toiletries, puzzle books, socks and pyjamas. Earls Lodge has politely requested, however, that no chocolate or other food be included.

Pauline and Malcolm pictured with some of the care home's Christmas decorations. Earls Lodge has asked for toiletries, puzzle books and socks to fill the shoeboxes.

Family members of Earls Lodge residents have been busy donating shoeboxes to the care home, and it has already met the number required for its own residents, meaning any extra boxes will be delivered out in the community.

Chloe Louise Yates, Deputy Manager at Earls Lodge Care Home, said the shoeboxes had a big impact on the residents last year: “I think they were very overwhelmed and shocked because they haven’t got family so they didn’t expect [it].

"We had a few residents crying because the puzzle books in it meant a lot. It makes a massive difference to their emotional wellbeing.”

Earls Lodge Care Home can be found on Queen Elizabeth Road in Wakefield, WF1 4AA.