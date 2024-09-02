Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a care home helped a Wakefield couple mark their 50th wedding anniversary by planning a special celebration – with just a day’s notice.

Pauline and Malcolm Simcoates – who married in 1974 – celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 24 at Earls Lodge Care Home in Wakefield, where they live.

Despite moving in only the previous day, the staff organised a celebration for them to mark the special anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline said: “How the staff managed the day I don’t know – well done to them. They had put all banners up, balloons, decorated the room – it was lovely.”

Staff at Earls Lodge Care Home in Wakefield helped Pauline and Malcolm Simcoates celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 24 - only a day after they moved in

A few members of the family were able to celebrate with the couple on the first day in their new home.

Pauline said despite still waiting on some furniture, the couple are settling in and are comfortable.

Pauline and Malcolm first met when she went to see a band play at The Wheel pub, on Bradford Road, in which Malcolm was playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline and Malcolm later married, aged 21 and 31 respectively, at Wakefield Registry Office and then moved to Normanton.

Pauline and Malcolm married in Wakefield in 1974 and celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in August

When asked what was behind their successful marriage, Pauline said: “I don’t think there’s any secret. You have got to work at your marriage.

“And I still after all this time I wouldn’t swap him.”

Chloe Louise Yates, deputy manager at Earls Lodge Care Home, said: “The day was enjoyed by all residents and Pauline and Malcolm's family that visited.

“Entertainment was a winner for all and made such a good afternoon.

“We wish them many more happy years together in Earls Lodge from all the staff.”