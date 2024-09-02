Earls Lodge Care Home staff in Wakefield organise party for new residents as they celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pauline and Malcolm Simcoates – who married in 1974 – celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 24 at Earls Lodge Care Home in Wakefield, where they live.
Despite moving in only the previous day, the staff organised a celebration for them to mark the special anniversary.
Pauline said: “How the staff managed the day I don’t know – well done to them. They had put all banners up, balloons, decorated the room – it was lovely.”
A few members of the family were able to celebrate with the couple on the first day in their new home.
Pauline said despite still waiting on some furniture, the couple are settling in and are comfortable.
Pauline and Malcolm first met when she went to see a band play at The Wheel pub, on Bradford Road, in which Malcolm was playing.
Pauline and Malcolm later married, aged 21 and 31 respectively, at Wakefield Registry Office and then moved to Normanton.
When asked what was behind their successful marriage, Pauline said: “I don’t think there’s any secret. You have got to work at your marriage.
“And I still after all this time I wouldn’t swap him.”
Chloe Louise Yates, deputy manager at Earls Lodge Care Home, said: “The day was enjoyed by all residents and Pauline and Malcolm's family that visited.
“Entertainment was a winner for all and made such a good afternoon.
“We wish them many more happy years together in Earls Lodge from all the staff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.