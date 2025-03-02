Building on the success of his Christmas Appeal last year, Simon Lightwood,MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, has launched his first annual Easter Egg Appeal, aiming to collect 200 donations.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In collaboration with Leeds South and East Foodbank and Wakefield Street Kitchen, Mr Lightwood is requesting donations of Easter eggs in all shapes, sizes, and packages.

The appeal runs from Monday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be dropped off at Mr. Lightwood’s Wakefield office at 16 Westmorland Street,, on weekdays between 10am and 4pm.

Easter egg appeal: MP aims to collect 200 Easter eggs for foodbanks

Last year, Mr. Lightwood concluded his first annual Christmas Appeal, collecting an incredible 800 donations – quadruple the original target of 200.

The appeal, which ran for 20 days, saw donations pouring in from across the constituency, with over 10 organisations organising their own collections on Mr. Lightwood’s behalf.

“I was completely blown away by the community response to my Christmas Appeal,” Mr Lightwood said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And by the overwhelming kindness and generosity shown by residents across my constituency. I am hopeful that, together, we can replicate that success with my Easter Appeal.

“I have once again partnered with two outstanding local foodbanks, Leeds South and East Foodbank and Wakefield Street Kitchen, and all donations received will be split between the two.

“It’s super easy to get involved.

"Next time you nip to the supermarket, just pick up an extra Easter egg or two and drop it off at my Wakefield office on Westmorland Street.

"And if you’re feeling a little extra generous and want to get more involved, you’re more than welcome to organise your own collection."