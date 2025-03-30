Easter Egg-stravaganza: Family-friendly activities this half term across the district
During the Easter Egg-stravaganza, families can get involved with egg hunts, creative workshops, dance sessions, and interactive games.
Throughout the event, open from April 5-19, visitors can take part in Easter craft sessions, giant games and egg hunts.
Children will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny at some of the sites and even win a chocolate egg.
The programme also features Xuberance Dance workshops at Castleford Market on April 5, where visitors can get active and learn new moves.
The sessions will take place in the new events space at Castleford Market, which will be a hub for exciting activities throughout the Easter celebrations.
For cycling enthusiasts, Dr Bike will be offering free bike safety checks and repairs at Castleford Market on April12, with West Yorkshire Police providing free bike marking for added security.
Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "These events help breathe new life into our town centres, making them more than just shopping destinations - they are places where communities come together, and culture thrives.”
Other highlights include:
Face painting and an Easter Egg Hunt at Ossett Market on April 15.
The Easter Bunny and Egg Trail at Pontefract Market on April 16.
The Easter Bunny and Egg Trail at Wakefield Market on April 17
Egg Hunts, crafts, and more at Castleford, South Elmsall, and Normanton Markets on April 19.
All activities are completely free, and there’s no need to book - just turn up and join in the fun.
