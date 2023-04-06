The festival, which is touring across the UK, was set to be held in Wakefield on April 13.

But due to water logged grounds, the event has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Funtopia said: “Reluctantly, I am having to cancel our Funtopia visit to Wakefield next Thursday. With the amount of rain we have had, and are continuing to have, the grounds are just not suitable.

"My main priority at all of our events is the safety of our visitors. With the water logged grounds, they will hardly provide any resistance for the pegs on the inflatables, making them unsafe and unsecure. As much as I want the event to go ahead, it just wouldn't be safe.

"There's also the added issue of actually getting our lorry and vehicles onto the grounds without causing damage and getting stuck. Then of course, it wouldn't be a pleasant event for our visitors, especially the children playing in socks on wet, muddy grounds.

"I can only apologise for cancelling and I do hope you understand that this is not a decision I've taken lightly. But when it comes to the safety of our visitors, it doesn't matter how much I want the event to go ahead, if it isn't safe then it can't open.”

Anyone who has purchased a ticket via Eventbrite will have received an email with a full explanation and a full refund will be provided within 5-7 days.