Ed Balls could make political comeback as Labour candidate in Wakefield by-election

The former Labour chancellor Ed Balls has not ruled out contesting the Wakefield seat to become the city's next MP if a by-election is called.

Rumours in the national media and on social media suggest a 'real buzz' that Mr Balls could make a political comeback as Labour's candidate.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to POLITICO, the online politics and policy platform, officials close to Labour leader Keir Starmer believe he would bring a 'big beast factor'.

The Financial Times said last week that he 'misses Westminster' and 'could, maybe, be persuaded to have another shot in the shadow Cabinet.'

Mr Balls was elected as the MP for Normanton in 2005 and then became MP for Morley and Outwood after the political map was redrawn.

And his wife Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is the serving MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

Could Ed Balls be Wakefield's next MP?

Since leaving politics Mr Balls was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and continued to work in TV and wrote a cookbook.

Wakefield's current MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and is yet to be sentenced.

Although he is yet to formally resign as the city's MP he announced on social media he is stepping down.