Eid in the Park: England cricketer to make special appearance at this year's Wakefield event

Wakefield’s British Muslim charity, Penny Appeal, is set to hold another Eid in the Park Extravaganza at Thornes Park!

There will be a variety of thrilling funfair rides and bouncy castles for children and adults to enjoy, plus a selection of delicious food stalls.

Sports fan? Why not have a go at 5 a side football – is your team the best?

For those seeking some live entertainment, live music and dance performances will take place throughout the day, showcasing talented artists and performers.

Eid in the Park is back on June 21.

Don’t miss the live performance of Abdullah Haqqani!

The vibrant, family-friendly celebration is set to take place on Saturday, June 21 from noon to 6pm, bringing together communities for a joyful day of celebration, with a special guest set to make a surprise appearance.

Held in the heart of the community, at their home, Thornes Park Campus, this free-entry event promises fun for all ages, with a rich tapestry of food, entertainment, and activities designed to reflect the spirit of Eid and the diversity of our community.

Children will be at the heart of the fun as they will be a chance to enjoy thrilling rides and interactive fire engines, with the usual camaraderie of ice cream and slush puppy machines situated around the campus.

Asian delights will also be on offer for Wakefield residents, with barbecue, biriyani and kanafa chocolate available to be indulged.

Live Entertainment and a community market will also take centre stages on the Thornes Park Campus as live Qawali, an energetic style of music originated from the Indian subcontinent, will, for sure, uplift audiences.

Bradford-born cricketer Adil Rashid will also be making a guest appearance offering special cricket workshops as budding batters and ballers will get a chance to showcase their skills to the Bradford-born Rashid.

Zahid Khan, Community Hub Manager at Penny Appeal, said: “Eid in the Park is about more than celebration – it’s about creating spaces that embrace inclusivity, bring people together, and uplift our youth and families.

“We’re proud to host a day that reflects the beauty of our diverse community.”

Whether you’re coming to connect, shop, eat, or simply celebrate Eid in good company, Eid in the Park is open to everyone – all backgrounds and beliefs welcome.