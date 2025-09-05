Emergency Services Weekend heading to the National Coal Mining Museum
Families are invited to come along to the FREE event this Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, and say hello to the fire service, police, Red Cross and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
There will be live demonstrations, vehicles to explore, a helicopter simulator, activities, crafts and much more throughout the weekend.
Event highlights will include an aerial ladder platform, water rescue boats, firefighters charity stall, water flume, fire search and rescue dogs, a Yorkshire Air Ambulance simulator (Sunday) and a mock crime scene.
The event offers a unique opportunity to learn first-hand how today’s emergency response teams work together, react to emergencies, the part vehicles play, and the tools professionals use to save lives.
Young visitors can get creative with themed crafts and budding engineers can join IzWiz Robotics to build their own LEGO emergency vehicles.
With music, interactive activities, and delicious food available from the new look café, it’s a brilliant day out for all ages.
Lynn Dunning, CEO National Coal Mining Museum, said “It will be an action packed two days celebrating the amazing work of our emergency services and is being held in advance of the national Emergency Services Day on Tuesday, September 9.
"Its a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to meet real-life heroes, see vehicles and emergency equipment up close, and enjoy hands-on activities.
"There are also opportunities to discover the fascinating history of coal mining through our interactive galleries and see some very special vehicles of our own!”