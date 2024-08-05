Emley Show 2024: Here are 48 fantastic photos showcasing this year's Emley Show

There was beef, dairy, commercial and Highland cattle, goats; sheep; hamsters; horses; caged birds, poultry; rabbits; horticulture, produce, woodcraft; cookery, art and photography.

Other attractions included a fun dog show, tractors and classic cars and motorbikes.

The Emley Show Society continues to promote agricultural interests and raise funds to support local causes and has been doing since it was formed in 1893.

There have been shows ever since with the exception of years with extreme circumstances that were beyond the control of organisers.

Over the years, the show has been held on several different sites around the village but in order to accommodate for its expansion in 2008, the site moved to its current location Factory Farm on Emley Moor with permission of the Hampshire family.

Emley Show attracts more than 12,000 visitors each year and while it is not the biggest show on the agricultural calendar its one of the most popular.

Here are a selection of photos from the day, courtesy of Photography by Gerry Slade.

