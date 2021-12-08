Empty bank to be finally turned into new shops and flats

The old Barclays on Bank Street will see two new retail units and two apartments on the ground floor, and another three apartments spread across the first floor and the attic.

All of the flats will have one bedroom, apart from one that will have two bedrooms.

Only two parking spaces will be created, despite the creation of five flats.

The Barclays building in Ossett.