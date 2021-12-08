Empty bank to be finally turned into new shops and flats
A former bank in Ossett will be turned into new shops and five flats after approval was granted.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 7:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 7:52 am
The old Barclays on Bank Street will see two new retail units and two apartments on the ground floor, and another three apartments spread across the first floor and the attic.
All of the flats will have one bedroom, apart from one that will have two bedrooms.
Only two parking spaces will be created, despite the creation of five flats.
Like many others, the Barclays branch shut in 2019 because of declining customers and surge in online banking.