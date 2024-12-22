End bed poverty: Wakefield Council allocates £10K to give hundreds of children their own beds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council is allocating £10,000 to a bed poverty campaign to give hundreds of children their own bed to sleep in this winter.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has allocated the grant to the city’s Residents First Group to help Prosper Wakefield District and Zarach to tackle bed-poverty in the area.

It is against a backdrop of an estimated 6,000 children living in bed poverty in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of life circumstances mean that children are sleeping on floors, on sofas, in chairs, and even in baths.

Back left to right: Katie Potter, a Family Engagement Officer at Zarach, Kath Lindley from Prosper Wakefield District and Lisa Milburn from Wakefield Community Foundation. Front: Simon Topham, chair of the Residents First Group, and Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty at Wakefield Council.

Since starting the Wakefield Children’s Bed Appeal in October, the Prosper Wakefield District team has already provided funding to Zarach for 94 children.

Kath Lindley, Chief Executive of Prosper Wakefield District, said: “To hear that 6,000 children in the Wakefield district don’t sleep in a bed was a huge shock, we felt compelled to do what we can to help.

"Getting beds for these children is a priority so for every £1,000 raised before Christmas, Prosper will match-fund, doubling the donations to get as many beds as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Topham, chair of the Residents First Group, said: “We are delighted to support the Wakefield District Children’s Bed Poverty Campaign’ organised By Prosper Wakefield District and Zarach.

"This campaign is aimed to improve the health, wellbeing and educational prospects of thousands of local children who currently miss out on a decent night’s sleep.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “As we head towards Christmas, Prosper Wakefield District and Zarach are doing amazing things to make a difference to help families in most need. I am happy that we can award funding to the Residents First Group to support this vitally important work."

Prosper Wakefield District’s ‘Wakefield Children’s Bed Appeal’ is delivered in partnership with Wakefield Community Foundation and specialist charity Zarach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has been in operation for six years and has recently delivered its 10,000th bed as well as expanding its support and impact further across England.

Ellie McGrath, Funding and Communications Manager for Zarach, said: “As we expand our reach nationally, it is crucial that the businesses and communities support us as we look to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable families. It is great to see that partnership and passion in Wakefield.”

For more information click here.