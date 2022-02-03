Energy bills set to rise by average of £693 as Ofgem announces increase

The increase, which will on average see bills for customers paying by direct debit with default variable gas and electricity tariffs rise by £693, will take effect in April.

It follows a 12% rise in October.

Those using prepayment meters will see a typical increase of £708 to £2,017.

Surging wholesale gas prices, currently about four times higher than at the same time last year, have driven the increase.