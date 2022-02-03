Energy bills set to rise by average of £693 as Ofgem announces increase

Millions of people will pay an extra £693 a year on their energy bills from April, Ofgem has announced.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:31 am
The increase, which will on average see bills for customers paying by direct debit with default variable gas and electricity tariffs rise by £693, will take effect in April.

It follows a 12% rise in October.

Those using prepayment meters will see a typical increase of £708 to £2,017.

Surging wholesale gas prices, currently about four times higher than at the same time last year, have driven the increase.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to outline plans to ease the pressure on bills within an hour.

