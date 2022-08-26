Energy costs Wakefield: 'More action needs to be taken, quickly' says council's deputy leader

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jack Hemingway is urging the immediate action be taken to tackle ‘unaffordable’ energy prices - that are set to have a devastating impact on the finances of thousands of residents across the district.

Today, the Government announced the energy price cap would rise - doubling fuel bills for many households.

A report by Friends of the Earth estimates that Wakefield is in the top most 10% of affected districts in terms of energy price rises, given the need to improve energy efficiency in private housing stock.

Wakefield Council's deputy leader calls on Government to take immediate action to tackle energy price hikes and cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in three houses in the district is identified as being in ‘energy crisis hotspots’, with the average energy bill in these hotspot areas in Wakefield forecast to rise from £2,073 (pre October 2022) to £3,003 in the new year, with further rises predicated.

Coun Hemingway said: “This announcement comes on top of all the other price rises that is making life unaffordable for so many in our district, plunging more and more people into poverty. We are doing all we can to support them, but more action needs to be taken, and to be taken quickly.

“Today, we call on the Government to provide immediate funding support to lower energy bills. We agree with the Resolution foundation, think- tank, who argue that a 30 % bill reduction is needed to address the increase in this winter’s bills relative to those expected back in May, with support almost perfectly targeted at lower income households’ specific cost rises.

“The Government must also do much more to fund insulation and energy efficiency measures, to help householders now before the winter and to help householders in the longer term. We are here to help residents but cannot do this alone.”

Residents can contact Wakefield’s Money Smart scheme on 01924 305892 or email [email protected] or visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket