England fans across Wakefield join 60,000 at Wembley cheering Three Lions into Euro 2020 final
Three Lions fans celebrated in style in pubs, clubs and homes across Wakefield as England beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-final.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:42 pm
Wembley was three-quarters full with 60,000 fans inside for the first time in nearly 18 months.
And Wakefield folk of all ages got behind the lads, celebrating as they made it to the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.
