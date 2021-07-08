Three Lions fans celebrated in style in pubs, clubs and homes across Wakefield as England beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

England fans across Wakefield join 60,000 at Wembley cheering Three Lions into Euro 2020 final

Three Lions fans celebrated in style in pubs, clubs and homes across Wakefield as England beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:42 pm

Wembley was three-quarters full with 60,000 fans inside for the first time in nearly 18 months.

And Wakefield folk of all ages got behind the lads, celebrating as they made it to the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

Keep your photos coming by sharing them on our Facebook page.

1. Cheering on

Paige Olivia Griffiths shared her photo.

Buy photo

2. Staying up

Samantha Jameson-Briggs shared her photo.

Buy photo

3. Worth it

Sophie Wood said: "Olivia, 6, and Stanley, 2, doing some pre match selfies. Was well worth letting them stay up for."

Buy photo

4. Family time

Michaela Faye Barratt shared her family's photo from the match.

Buy photo
WakefieldEnglandWembley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4