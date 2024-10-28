Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the biggest names in the history of rugby league and rugby union have announced they will be at a ground-breaking hybrid match at Headingley Stadium next month in memory of Leeds Rhinos’ legend Rob Burrow.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “745 Game”, which will take place on Sunday, November 17, is a new hybrid game of rugby that will see internationals from both codes go head to head for the first time.

Kevin Sinfield CBE and Jonny Wilkinson CBE, two of the most recognisable faces in world rugby, will be at AMT Headingley to support former rugby union player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2022, and in memory of rugby league hero Rob, who passed way from MND earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cup winner Jonny will join Kevin at the venue before the game to speak to guests in the Howard Suite.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2011

The distinctive name for the match, the “745 Game”, comes from the numbers worn by Rob (7) and Ed (4), along with Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir (5).

The match itself, which will kick off at 3pm, will see former stars of both codes come together for the ground-breaking clash, which is hoped could become an annual event to support MND communities across the country.

The idea for the match came from a WhatsApp conversation between Rob and Ed, two friends facing the same battle with MND almost a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tribute to Rob, Ed has continued to develop the idea and now a date has been set in the calendar

Former England rugby union international and World Cup winner, Jonny Wilkinson. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

All funds raised from the “745 Game” will be split three ways, directly supporting the MND community. These funds will help further research into treatments and potential cures, and also provide critical support to families living with MND.

From funding extensive research to offering monetary grants for essential equipment and supporting smaller MND charities, the game aims to change lives.

Those set to play in the 13-a-side game include former England rugby union internationals Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan, Jordan Crane, Tom Youngs and Tom Wood, who will be up against England rugby league internationals such as Keith Senior, Adrian Morley, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Ryan Bailey, Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin said: “I think the concept for the game is absolutely brilliant and its lovely that everyone has pulled together to make sure Rob’s last project is realised.

Ed Slater. Photo by Pat Elmont/Getty Images

“Unfortunately, because I set off on our next fundraising challenge on December 1, I can’t be involved on the pitch but I will be there and am looking forward to chatting to guests before the game, especially about the great work that Ed Slater is doing and sharing memories of Rob and Doddie.

“I think it speaks volumes about how special all three are that so many players, including myself and Jonny, are ready to do whatever it takes to support this game.”

Ed added: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported The 745 Game so far. The response has been brilliant and it would be great to see a bumper crowd at AMT Headingley for the game.”