Enjoy brunch with Wakefield’s very own D-Day Darling at Capri at the Vine
Katie, who was born and raised in Wakefield, found national fame in 2018 when The D-Day Darlings made it all the way to the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, going on to perform at a range of prestigious and high-profile events.
The event will see Katie share stories, from her life growing up in Wakefield through to the many adventures she has had leading The D-Day Darlings, hosted by compere for the day Pat Langham.
Katie will also be performing some of her favourite songs, with all attendees treated to a delicious three-course brunch menu.
Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “The D-Day Darlings have been wowing crowds for almost a decade since shooting to fame on Britain’s Got Talent and I can’t wait to hear all of Katie’s stories and see her perform, it’s sure to be an event not to miss!
“We would like to say a big thank you to Katie and Pat for joining us for this special one-off event, to the Capri at the Vine for hosting, and to our fantastic event sponsors Scott Banks Hairdressing.”
The event, on October 16, is hosted at The Capri at the Vine, 82 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2QF.
Tickets are priced at £30 per person and are available on the Wakefield Hospice website here or by calling 01924 331400, with all proceeds from the event supporting local hospice care services for patients and families from across the Wakefield district.