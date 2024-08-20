Chloe Yates – Deputy Manager, Karen Sinclaire – Home Manager, and Maureen Tennant-King – Deputy Mayor and Terry – Deputy Mayor’s consort with two residents from Earls Lodge.Chloe Yates – Deputy Manager, Karen Sinclaire – Home Manager, and Maureen Tennant-King – Deputy Mayor and Terry – Deputy Mayor’s consort with two residents from Earls Lodge.
Enjoying all the fun of Earls Lodge Care Home summer fair

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:30 BST
Wakefield care home Earls Lodge welcomed the Deputy Mayor of Wakefield to help them celebrate their summer fair on Saturday.

Coun Maureen Tennant-King visited the home on Queen Elizabeth Road in Eastmoor for the event, which included performances from Stanley Starlights, barbecue, music, stalls, tombola, raffles and lots of games for everyone to enjoy.

The home was raising money for their activity funds and with the support from residents’ families and the community as a whole, almost £1,000 was raised, which will be used for resources within the care home.

Deputy Manager, Chloe Louise Yates, said: “We want to thank Stanley Starlights for the performances they did for the residents and put the sparkle in their eyes making the summer fair the best day for everyone.”

There were lots of sweet treats for everyone to enjoy.

1. Summer fair

There were lots of sweet treats for everyone to enjoy.

Dancing performances.

2. Dancing

Dancing performances.

Residents loved the entertainment.

3. Show

Residents loved the entertainment.

And even took at turn!

4. Taking part

And even took at turn!

