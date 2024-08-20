Enjoying all the fun of Earls Lodge Care Home summer fair

Coun Maureen Tennant-King visited the home on Queen Elizabeth Road in Eastmoor for the event, which included performances from Stanley Starlights, barbecue, music, stalls, tombola, raffles and lots of games for everyone to enjoy.

The home was raising money for their activity funds and with the support from residents’ families and the community as a whole, almost £1,000 was raised, which will be used for resources within the care home.

Deputy Manager, Chloe Louise Yates, said: “We want to thank Stanley Starlights for the performances they did for the residents and put the sparkle in their eyes making the summer fair the best day for everyone.”

1 . Summer fair There were lots of sweet treats for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Earls Lodge Photo Sales