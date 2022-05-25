Enter this year's Race for Life and raise much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK

Having fun at last year's Race for Life in Wakefield

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to Thornes Park.

And women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events which take place on Sunday, June 19.

There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course where runners have to make their way through a 5k muddy obstacle course.

It includes climbing frames, slides, tunnels and mud pits - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Wakefield, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Wakefield to sign up today.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“So, we’re asking people across the area: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all.

“For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park.

“Slow and steady still wins.

“For others, it’s a jog.

“Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.”

You can sign up to the Wakefield event at raceforlife.org

GETTING MUDDY: A participant in last year’s Race For Life in Wakefield.

Why Race For Life’ is vital

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime but survival rates in England and Wales have been improving since the early 1970s.

In a typical year Race for Life raises about £30m.

This money enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer-helping to save more lives.