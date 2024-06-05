Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An environmental campaigner said he was unable to speak at a public inquiry due to lifetime injunction taken out against him by the operators of a rubbish dump.

Paul Dainton told a hearing he feared going to prison if he publicly presented documents relating to Welbeck Landfill Site in Wakefield.

Mr Dainton is president of Residents and Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), the local campaign group who has objected to the site for almost three decades.

Mr Dainton spoke of his concerns at a public inquiry to consider a legal challenge by operator Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML) against Wakefield Council.

Pain Dainton, president of Residents Against Toxic Scheme, leaving the Welbeck public inquiry at Wakefield Town Hall on June 4, 2024.

WWML has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate over the council’s decision to refuse permission for the life of the site to be extended for two more years.

Before the hearing began, planning inspector Jason Whitfield asked if any members of the public wished to speak at the inquiry.

Mr Dainton, who was in the public seating area at Wakefield Town Hall, said: “I have been president of RATS for 27 years, a protest group against Welbeck Management’s scheme.

Paul Dainton, president of Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), pictured in 2019 with plastic waste piled up at Stanley Ferry. He said he waste had floated down from Welbeck tip.

“Unfortunately, because Welbeck Management put two lifetime injunctions on me 26 years ago, preventing me from showing documents, giving information and from going near the site, with threat of immediate return to jail, my assets being sequestrated, my house, and my wife’s assets being stripped, I felt I wasn’t able to make representation because they would carry out the threat.

“Because if I did show any said documents, or relate any information which I had received to any parties, I would be immediately sent to jail without returning to court.

“I have invaluable information about the process and what has been happening over 27 years but I’m forbidden by the injunctions to relate that information.”

Mr Dainton said he wanted to speak further at the hearing but added: “Unfortunately, the threat of immediate return to jail and stripping of my assets, and my wife’s assets, I feel that I am unable to do so.

“I feel that the threat is too great.”

Mr Whitfield asked: “So on that basis you do not wish to speak to this inquiry?”

Mr Dainton replied: “I am unable to do so sir.”

Welbeck has been in operation since 1998 amid claims of bad smells, harm to the land, pollution of the River Calder.