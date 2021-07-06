Euro 2020: Pubs allowed to stay open later for Euro 2020 final on Sunday

Pubs will be allowed to stay open for longer on Sunday as the final of Euro 2020 takes place.

Downing Street has confirmed that licensing laws are to be relaxed, allowing premises to stay open for an extra 45 minutes until 11.15pm, in case the game goes to extra time and penalties.

And it applies regardless of whether England makes the final.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium with kick-off at 8pm.

There is a capacity capped at 60,000 fans at the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

Italy face Spain tonight while England will play Demark in their semi-final tomorrow.