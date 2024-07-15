Euro 2024: Here's 50 of your pictures cheering on England in Euro 2024 final

But as always, you put on the face paint, had flags flying high, cheering them on all the way to the final whistle.
From living rooms and pubs, to watching in other cities, countries and even from the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, you all tuned in as Gareth Southgate’s men took to the pitch.
Here’s a selection of your photos:
1 / 13
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.