Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford folk got behind the lads to watch the final.

Euro 2024: Here's 50 of your pictures cheering on England in Euro 2024 final

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
We didn't get the result we were looking for last night as the Three Lions took on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

But as always, you put on the face paint, had flags flying high, cheering them on all the way to the final whistle.

From living rooms and pubs, to watching in other cities, countries and even from the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, you all tuned in as Gareth Southgate’s men took to the pitch.

Here’s a selection of your photos:

Shared by Tracey Rogers-Sökün.

1. Euro final

Shared by Tracey Rogers-Sökün. Photo: s

Kaiju Martial Arts supporting the boys, shared by Ben Thatcher.

2. Euro final

Kaiju Martial Arts supporting the boys, shared by Ben Thatcher. Photo: s

Shared by Donna Keighley.

3. Euro final

Shared by Donna Keighley. Photo: s

Shared by Tracey Rogers-Sökün.

4. Euro 2024

Shared by Tracey Rogers-Sökün. Photo: s

