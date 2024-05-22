Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to introduce more direct and regular bus services in Wakefield have been hit by a lack of drivers, according to a report.

In February, it was announced that ten services across West Yorkshire were to be upgraded.

Wakefield in particular was to benefit from the changes, with eight services seeing evening frequencies increase from one bus an hour to one every 30 minutes.

The changes were in partnership with operator Arriva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for planning and highways, launched the boost to bus services at the city's bus station in February.

New links were also created between Huddersfield and Halifax town centres, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, in partnership with First.

The changes have been funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), with plans for more service improvements in July.

However, a report to WYCA’s transport committee says: “The Combined Authority is aware that there have been difficulties with operation of these improvements, with evening services in particular experiencing cancellations due to driver availability.”

The report adds: “These issues are being explored with the relevant operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are reviewing further planned tranches of network improvements against costs and remaining available funds.”

Committee members will consider the report at a meeting on Friday (May 24).

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, launched the boost to services at the city’s bus station three months ago.

WYCA promised to fund the replacement services at a reduced rate for the first three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brabin said at the time: “I’m on a mission to build a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“These new and improved services will make bus travel across the region more convenient, helping passengers travelling to and from hospital and those catching buses in the evening.”

Coun Morley said at the launch: “One of the top issues right across our district is having a regular and reliable bus service for local passengers.

“This is a vital boost for residents accessing work, social and leisure opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The enhanced frequencies will make a real difference, especially for passengers who rely on the network to get about during evenings.”

Coun Morley previously accused bus operators of leaving many people in rural areas of Wakefield ‘cut off’ due to service cuts.

Last November, The city’s MP Simon Lightwood accused Arriva of turning rural villages into “transport deserts” over its “shockingly poor” bus services.

Kim Cain, area director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire said at the time: “We’re really pleased to be improving our bus network in Wakefield and North Kirklees as part of our commitment to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve listened to feedback about when customers want to use our buses, as well as looking at emerging and changing travel trends, and we feel we can make a positive difference.”

In February, it was announced the following Wakefield services would now run at 30-minute intervals during the evening:

106 Wakefield – Hall Green via Kettlethorpe

148/149 Wakefield- Knottingley via Pontefract

189 Wakefield – Castleford via Normanton

268 Bradford – Wakefield via Cleckheaton

444/446 Leeds – Wakefield via Rothwell

496 Wakefield – Upton via South Elmsall

126 Wakefield – Dewsbury

195/196 Wakefield – Hemsworth via Walton & Ryhill

Elsewhere, it was announced the 548/549 services linking Halifax and Huddersfield via Brighouse would run at 15-minute intervals during the day, with 30-minute intervals through to Huddersfield.