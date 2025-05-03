Events around district to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday, May 8 is VE Day, which marks the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

Events are being held to mark and celebrate the occasion, including choirs, live music and food.

In Wakefield, there will be a service of remembrance and wreath laying which will take place today, at Wakefield War Memorial, starting at 10.50am.

Coun Josie Pritchard, armed forces champion, said: “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day we pay tribute to those who helped to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy today.

In May 1945, World War II came to an end. Millions of people took to the streets to celebrate, with flags, bunting and street parties galore. Photo: Getty

"And we remember the ultimate sacrifice made by so many people during World War Two, and other conflicts, to protect our way of life. Everyone is welcome to attend the service.”

The Wren Cafe on Wrenthorpe Lane will have 1940s-themed food and live entertainment from 10am – with a raffle and a name the pigeon competition.

There will also be a short act of remembrance in the neighbouring Memorial Garden. People are encouraged to attend in 1940s dress.

The National Coal Mining Museum will be hosting a very special event to mark the occasion and is inviting people to join it for the lighting of the beacon and a memorable evening of celebration from 6.30pm to 10pm.

There also promises to be a fantastic atmosphere at Second Chance Headway Centre on Almshouse Lane in Wakefield.

Throughout the day, the air will be filled with music from war time classics and there will be patriotic artwork, sweet treats and drinks.

In Castleford on Saturday, May 10, there will be a celebration for all the family in Queen’s Park from 11am-7pm, organised by Crusading For Veterans.

There will be live music, stalls, children’s rides and lots of food and drink.

VE Day marked the end of six years of conflict in Europe during World War Two, with the German Army surrendering to the Allies on May 8, 1945.

The news resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation.

A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.

World War Two ended a few months later when Imperial Japan surrendered on September 2, 1945.