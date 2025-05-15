Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Pontefract 10k - including road closures
Taking place this Sunday, May 18, the Pontefract 10k will see people of all abilities get active and support a local cause.
The run will take place from 9am to 2pm at Pontefract Park.
Willow Lane and Cutsyke Road will be affected by the event.
Metro said bus services 135, 140, 141, 147, 148, 149, 186, 408, 409, 476 and 493, will be affected.
A rolling road closure will be in operation during the event.
Services may be delayed if they encounter any runners.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to once again be the chosen charity partners for this exhilarating experience.
"The Pontefract 10k is a great way to challenge yourself while making a real impact on the lives of our patients.
"Every pound raised helps us to continue to provide expert care and support to those who need it most.”
Runners, who join the hospice team, will receive free registration, a free hospice running vest and tailored fundraising support every step of the way.