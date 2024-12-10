Evri deliveries: Christmas parcel deadline reminder as Evri announces festive period delivery days

With the festive period now here, shoppers are being urged to check key posting deadline dates to ensure there will be no disappointed faces this Christmas Day.

Parcel delivery firm, Evri, is reminding customers, who are still wanting to send parcels this Christmas, that they have time to do so, despite deadline dates fast approaching.

The delivery firm, which also has a network of almost 17,000 parcel drop-off locations and lockers, announced last month that deadlines for next-day parcels being dropped off at a ParcelShop will be by 11am on December 21, while those looking to arrange a courier collection directly from their home will need to have done so by December 19.

The UK (domestic) Christmas posting deadlines are:

· Thursday, December 19 – last day for courier collections.

· Friday, December 20 – send standard delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11am.

· Saturday, December 21 – send next-day delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11am.

And for those expecting a gift from a loved one or simply taking advantage of the seasonal offers, Evri has also revealed its delivery schedule for across the festive period, meaning customers need not only rely on Santa this Christmas.

With only the key bank holiday dates affected over Christmas and New Year, the parcel company, who also recently announced a partnership with tech company, accessiBe, to improve website accessibility for disabled consumers, revealed deliveries will be mostly operating as normal, allowing consumers to stay connected throughout the festive period.

Christmas and New Year delivery schedule:

· Tuesday, December 24 – Deliveries as normal

· Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – No deliveries

· Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) – No deliveries

· Friday, December 27 – Deliveries as normal

· Saturday, December 28 – Deliveries as normal

· Sunday, December 29 – Deliveries as normal

· Monday, December 30 – Deliveries as normal

· Tuesday, December 31 – Deliveries as normal

· Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day)– No deliveries

· Thursday, January 2 onwards - Deliveries as normal

The full list of Uk (domestic) Christmas posting dates, as well as our international posting deadline dates can be found here.

For ParcelShop deliveries and collections during the festive period, customers are also reminded to double check their local parcel drop-off locations directly for their operating hours during Christmas and New Year.

To find your nearest ParcelShop or Locker locations, click here.