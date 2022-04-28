Ex-Castleford Tigers player Liam Buffet swaps his office for a life on the open road

So much so that he’s supporting a new drive to attract more newcomers to discover the joys of life on the open road with the slogan - I did it - so can you.

Liam, from Halifax, joined bus company Team Pennine in February, after working in an office left him feeling less than inspired.

But all that has now changed and after retraining as a bus driver in just seven weeks he is supporting the company's campaign to introduce others looking to switch career to a new start behind the wheel.

Former Cas Tigers player Liam Buffet is now a bus driver

Liam said: “Along with playing rugby for Castleford Tigers Under 19s and in the reserves for the main side, I went to work in an average office admin job for an engineering firm, but I didn’t feel like I was going anywhere with it.

“As someone who enjoys driving and meeting people, becoming a bus driver was the right move for me, and it’s something people from all walks of life can do.

"You could say I gave it a try and was converted!