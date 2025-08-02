Exhibition celebrates revival of city’s civic quarter
Artwork inspired by the regeneration of Wakefield’s civic quarter has been exhibited in the city.
The work, by Horbury-based artist Lou Finch, celebrates the revival of buildings in and around Wood Street.
Lou said the exhibition was a tribute to her late brother, Mark, who was a director at Rushbond, the company behind much of the development.
The Yorkshire-based property investment company is delivering 63 homes by converting the old Wood Street police station into apartments and building townhouses on former council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.
The exhibition was held at the Wood Street Collection marketing suite, on Bond Terrace.
It formed part of the Wakefield Artwalk, a free bi-monthly event celebrating art, performance, music, heritage and culture at venues across the city.
Lou said: “When I saw Rushbond was looking for an artist to display here I was really keen to do it in memory of my brother.
“He was quite instrumental in this development.
“We had a bond about art and the wonderful things around the regeneration of Wood Street.”
Among some of the Lou’s work on the display at the event included ceramics inspired by the city’s old Crown court building and studies of the former outdoor market.
Wood Street has been an important address in Wakefield since the early 19th Century, with the area around Gills Yard home to some of the city’s most important Regency period and late Victorian civic buildings.
They include the city’s town and county halls, museum, courthouses and police station.
As part of the regeneration of the area, Rushbond has submitted plans for the landmark former Crown court building to be reopened after 30 years.
The scheme includes creating a ‘village hall’ for the community that includes creative workspaces, a café, bar and event spaces.
Lou added: “My brother was very precise about the work he did.
“He was very keen for Wakefield people to be part of the consultation about how this area was developed.”
