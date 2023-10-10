News you can trust since 1852
Experience 'life in a bubble' at ground-breaking Yorkshire artist's new exhibition at The Art House in Wakefield

A ground-breaking Yorkshire artist currently exhibiting in Wakefield has recreated what life would be like living inside a bubble.
By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
Cat Scott has brought her Inner Horizons display to the Tiled Gallery at The Art House and promises “an other-worldly experience” to all who attend.

The Bradford-based artist says the immersive family-friendly exhibition allows you to “step inside a deceptive, inner landscape of a scale that we, as humans, cannot usually physically experience ourselves”.

She said: “The question I have been exploring is what would it sound and feel like to be inside of a bubble.

Cat Scott has brought her Inner Horizons display to the Tiled Gallery at The Art HouseCat Scott has brought her Inner Horizons display to the Tiled Gallery at The Art House
People can step inside and feel like they are submerged inside of a bubble landscape which relates to our first experiences of the world when we were growing inside of the womb.”

The Kinetic Fluid Sculpture, which is free to attend and on display at The Art House on Drury Lane until October 25, has been described as "dreamy” and “like a jellyfish” by audience members, with one also adding: “It’s very calming. If I could experience this every day, I would feel much better.”

Specialising in “creating moments of curiosity and wonder”, Cat uses STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) processes, while enhancing wave phenomena through light, sound, liquids and gases, to make kinetic sculptures, installations and experiences.

The exhibition runs until October 28The exhibition runs until October 28
She strives to break down barriers and promote equality through art as a universal language.

She is also running a focus group on Tuesday, October 24 at The Art House, inviting neurodivergent and physically impaired creatives to explore and inform future prototypes of her work.

She hopes to create work that is accessible, inclusive, environmentally friendly and commercial tour ready.

