Expert advice for tackling the UK’s growing pet obesity problem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Obesity in dogs is one of the most common issues sweeping the nation, with the PDSA reporting that up to 65% of the UK's pet dogs are overweight or have obesity. Implementing a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial for maintaining your dog's healthy weight and providing a good quality of life.

The first step in dealing with an overweight or obese dog is to recognise the problem. As a pet owner, it's important to understand what a healthy dog should look like. You should be able to feel their ribs but not see them. Common signs of an overweight dog include difficulty breathing, inability to groom themselves, lack of definition and trouble moving around.

Achieving the right balance of diet and exercise for your pet can be challenging. To help pet owners across the country, Bella & Duke’s Veterinary Advisor, Carolanne Cicero, has shared her expert advice for keeping your pet at its optimum weight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Identify your pet’s weight - Regular vet visits are crucial for monitoring your dog's weight. Your vet can provide guidance on how much weight your dog needs to lose and advise on new food or exercise routines. If you’re unable to make it to your vets on a regular basis, there are plenty of ways to get a rough idea on your pet’s weight from the comfort of your home. A simple ‘knuckle test’ can be a great starting point. Feel for your dog’s ribs and compare them to your knuckles, you should be looking for them to feel similar to your knuckles if your hand was laid flat. If the ribs are as prominent as your knuckles when you have a clenched fist then you should contact your vet about safely gaining weight. On the other hand, if you struggle to feel your dog’s ribs or they are similar to how your knuckles feel on the palm of your hand then you should look to lose some weight. Use the test as a rough starting point and consider the breed of your dog, for example, sighthounds may have visible ribs whilst still being at a healthy weight. Dietary adjustments - There are two primary ways to manage your dog's diet and reduce calorie intake. Firstly, you can simply monitor your pet’s food intake and compare with how much they should be eating. If they seem to be gaining weight you could start by reducing this by 10% then reweigh your pet in one week so see if that’s helping. Secondly, you can switch to a dog food that is low in fat, low in carbohydrates, and high in protein. Measuring food portions - To avoid overfeeding, remember to feed your dog for the weight you want them to be, not the weight they are just now. Weigh out the amount your dog needs per day and split that into 2 - 3 meals to help prevent hunger. Limiting treats - While it might be tempting to give your dog treats, they should be included in their daily calorie allowance or reduced altogether. Ensure that other family members do not give your dog extra treats or food from dinner plates. Also ensure you avoid feeding your dog human food as it can be more calorific and cause digestive issues. Ensuring regular exercise - Keeping your dog active is as important as maintaining a nutritious diet. Exercise improves muscle tone, increases metabolism, and reduces boredom. Your vet can advise on the appropriate amount of exercise based on your dog's age, breed, and health needs. Besides walking, engage your dog in activities like playing fetch and using their favourite toys to help them shed extra weight.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella & Duke shares tips for maintaining a healthy weight for pets

Carolanne Cicero, in-house Veterinary Advisor at Bella & Duke, said: “Obesity in pets is becoming a real national crisis, so it's important we help our pets maintain a healthy weight to limit potential health risks and improve their day to day life. If you realise your pet is either needing to gain or lose weight, make steady incremental changes to their diet rather than putting them on a crash diet which can cause health problems and stark behavioural changes. Be consistent with your regular exercise routine and portion control and then you’ll see significant steady improvements in your pet’s life.”