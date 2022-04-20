Explore science and industry at this year's WordFest

The month long festival will take place in community libraries and venues across the district to celebrate words.

People of all ages will be able to explore their own creativity and their awareness of the science all around us while learning about some of the technological achievements in our district.

Mark Lynam, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Our libraries are vibrant places, which are at the heart of our communities and it is great that there are so many opportunities to get involved during WordFest, whether you sign up for an activity, take inspiration from this year’s science and industry theme, or join in from home.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's WordFest will be entering the world of Steampunk. (Adobe)

The festival, which runs throughout May 2022 and features daily digital activities, a youth-led sister festival ‘LitFest’ producing a ‘zine’ written and edited by young people.

All libraries will become WordLabs – with competitions for children and word-themed challenges being set every week such as mini-catapult making, Lego tower building and paper aeroplane design.

And there will be theatrical performances from Professors G and J, a crime-fighting steampunk duo living in an alternative Victoriana Wakefield.

In ‘The Case of the Phantasmagorical Railway’ they try to solve supernatural cases with the help of their fantastical inventions and no small amount of luck, in a steampunk crafting workshop and live performance.

Brochures and a specially created activity booklet for children can be collected from libraries.

The Case of the Phantasmagorical Railway and steam punk workshops take place at these libraries with final show timings still to be confirmed.

Normanton Library: Saturday, May 7.

Castleford Library: Saturday, May 14.

Pugneys Country Park: Saturday, May 21.

Wakefield Library: Saturday, May 28.

Pontefract Library Monday, May 30.