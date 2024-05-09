Explore the world beneath your feet at National Coal Mining Museum this weekend

Geology Rocks is a day of activities, exhibits and workshops on Sat May 11 from 10am to 5pm. Most events are FREE. Some activities must be pre-booked.

Geology Rocks returns to the National Coal Mining Museum this Saturday for a celebration of the world beneath our feet.

With opportunities to dig up and handle amazing rocks and fossils, enjoy unique shows and tours, and delve into a range of exciting demonstrations, visitors of all ages will enjoy this jam-packed day organised in partnership with Yorkshire Geological Society (YGS).

The event boasts the unique opportunity to head underground by walking down the Museum’s steep 600m drift, with a geologist on-hand to answer questions.

Booking is essential via the website here for this special activity and is suitable for ages 10+ only.

Above ground, surface tours will take eventgoers for a walk around the Museum before exploring the Lister-Kaye Tunnel to see rock and coal seams up close.

Throughout the day, guests can discover exhibits of fossils, minerals, and rocks, along with seeing exciting rock-cutting and polishing demonstrations up-close. Visitors are welcome to bring their own rocks and fossils to be identified by experts or cut to uncover the secrets within.

There are plenty of creative opportunities for younger visitors with a host of hands-on activities, from setting off a volcano to making a coal seam in a test tube to take home. Run by LoveScience, these free science shows will show children how to test and identify rocks and fossils.

Families can discover how coal was formed and how we know where to find it with The Rock ‘n’ Coal Show. Performed by the Museum’s Living History team, audiences will meet characters from history including Father of Geology William Smith and Marie Curie who will demonstrate exciting scientific experiments.

In the afternoon, YGS will host a series of fascinating short talks, highlighting the best places to see interesting fossils to the geology of Caphouse Colliery. With topics ranging from ammonites to dinosaur footprints, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “After the success of Geology Rocks for the past two years, we’re delighted to again be joining forces with Yorkshire Geology Society to offer our visitors a fun-packed day of exciting exhibits and interactive experiences learning about the ground beneath our feet.”

Paul Hildreth, Member of Yorkshire Geological Society added: “This event is a real showcase for Yorkshire geology, and we hope it inspires the next generation of geologists.

