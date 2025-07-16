Express readers have shared their views after a schoolgirl and her friend were given detention for hugging.

Natasha Armstrong said her daughter Lillie, a year nine pupil at Trinity Academy Wakefield, was being comforted by her friend when both were handed an hour’s detention.

Natasha, from Thornes, said the hug was to provide support for Lillie’s mental health struggles but it fell foul of the school’s “no touching” rule.

Readers shared their views on the Express Facebook page.

Grace White said: “Hugging between students is a distracting pain for teachers. Girls exaggeratingly greeting each other every lesson like long-lost friends. Been banned in some schools for decades.”

Gillian Rigby said: “Think teachers need to go back to school. I am sure they hugged their friends whilst at school. How ridiculous.”

Hannah Lowrie said: “No touching rule? Comes to something when kids can’t openly share how they feel or open up! It was a hug of comfort from her friend!

"Then schools wonder why kids do what they do to not go to school and it’s rules like this! Rules are getting worse and more ridiculous every year.”

Carolyn Greggs said: “My son’s in year 10 here and it’s absolutely outstanding, honestly him and his friends are thriving.

"They have been given skills for life, rules are rules, lessons they need to learn in life, I wish I had sent my other children here.”

Deborah Allinson said: “This never happened when I was at this school, I was at Cathedral High School before it became an academy.”

Andrew Reid said: “This school and the rules are becoming a bit too much in my opinion, the new rule of no talking in the corridor (being loud) is now being flouted by the teachers and my step daughter was given an hours detention on Monday for talking too loud in the corridor with a friend on the way too another class, like now kids can't talk to one another and feel like they are going to be consequences for doing this.

"Teaching is good but the rules are making this school an absolute nightmare for kids to be able to express themselves.”

Lindsay Drury said: “It isn't the teachers – They are just under instructions. They have to do as they are told or they lose their jobs. Most if not all teachers don't agree with the rules they are made to apply to the children.”

Tom Bardon said: “Insane. The more I hear about the rules in high schools the more I can't help but think that they're contributing to the problems they think they're solving.

"These are the adults of tomorrow but they're infantilised and treated like prisoners in some of these settings.”

Mark Ward said: “It just seems to be getting steadily worse year on year, which is really sad. The new rules that have just been announced are really unhelpful and just seem designed to get as many pupils into detention as possible.”

Lisa Marie said: “Schools now are like mini army camps, children aren't allowed to be children anymore, they've to act like robots and have no emotion. Such a sad world we live in.”