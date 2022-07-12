Extreme heat warning issued for Wakefield as temperatures soar

The amber warning, which has been issued for Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18, highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, which are not limited to the most vulnerable.

Temperatures could be in excess of 35 degrees celsius in the southeast, and more widely around 32 degrees celsius within the warning area.

These temperatures could extend further into next week, with an extension of the warning considered in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has extended its amber extreme heat warning, as temperatures look to build later this week and early into next week across England and Wales.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’