‘Eyesore’ former social club set to demolished as part of Knottingley regeneration

An ‘eyesore’ former social club looks set to be demolished to make way for new facilities as part of plans to regenerate Knottingley.

Senior councillors are expected to approve proposals to bulldoze the Kellingley Social Club building when they meet next week.

The first phase of the £10m scheme also involves the demolition of Kellingley Sports Pavilion to make way for modern facilities with a function room and bar.

Details of a second phase of development, expected to involve the building of a new wellbeing hub and recreational activities, are to be revealed later this year.

The old Kellingley Social Club building, in Knottingley.

The work is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge Masterplan, which sets out the approach to regeneration of the area in the next 15 to 20 years.

A report to Wakefield Council cabinet members said a public consultation was carried out in 2022, with 66% of respondents asking for modern sports and recreation facilities.

The document adds: “A high percentage of people commented on the negative look and feel of the existing Kellingley Social Club building and said that it was a local eyesore, few people used it any more, and that it needs demolishing.

“The feedback from the consultation exercise reinforces the importance of addressing the problematic site.”

The social club building has been vacant since 2021 and is described as being in a “deteriorating condition”.

The adjacent pavilion provides a base and changing rooms for adult and youth sports teams but is considered “no longer fit for purpose.”

The report adds: “The capacity and facilities of the pavilion are impacting on the football club’s ability to progress through the football league due to FA requirements.”

The upgrade of sports facilities is expected to attract a “more diverse and inclusive range of members”, including more females.

Commenting on the proposals, Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We’ve ambitious plans to invest in Knottingley and to deliver fantastic new facilities that residents have asked for.

“We’re pleased that thanks to lots of input from residents and businesses we are pushing forward with these plans.

“Knottingley is a very important part of our district and we want to deliver the best outcomes for the local community.”

Cabinet members have also been recommended to approve the release of £200,000 of funding for design and infrastructure works to support phase two of the project.

The council announced a re-think of its plans for the site last year after they were criticised by local politicians.

In February 2023, the Labour-run authority approved major investment to turn the social club building into a community hub.

It was intended that the new facility would host sports, youth clubs and community groups, with a job centre and Citizens Advice bureau also based there.

Knottingley’s three Lib Dem councillors described the project as ‘a waste of public money’ as many of the services were already available in the area.

Three months later, Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said the local authority would “take another look” at the scheme after listening to feedback from the local community.